Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft

Officials said the alleged theft took place between August 2020 and June 2021.
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38(Newport Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A patrol captain with the Newport City Police Department is accused of stealing more than $10,0000 from a church, according to court documents.

Court records stated Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38, was arrested in Greene County and charged with theft of property over $10,000 from the O&S Chapel United Methodist Church. The charge is considered a class C felony.

Officials said Higginbotham allegedly took the funds from the church without the owner’s “effective consent and with the intent to deprive the owner thereof.” The theft reportedly took place between August 2020 and June 24, 2021, reports stated.

Higginbotham has been suspended from the department since June 30, 2021, according to Newport City Police Chief Maurice Shults. Chief Shults told WVLT he is aware of Higginbotham’s arrest but did not confirm if the suspension is connected to the arrest.

