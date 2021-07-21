Oak Ridge Police investigating alleged arson incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department asked for the public’s help as officials investigate a recent residential fire that is believed to have been intentionally set.

According to police, the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a fire at 167 Waddell Circle for a residential structure fire. Investigators later determined the fire was, “purposefully set,” according to reports.

Officials said there are several persons of interest who have been identified throughout the investigation. Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Detective M. Moore at 865-425-3517. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit an online top through the City of Oak Ridge Police Department website: Oakridgetn.gov.

