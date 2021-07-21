Overturned vehicle prompts lane closure on I-81 in Greene Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 81.

According to TDOT, the right lane is closed on I-81 South at mile marker 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle following a crash.

Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo, TDOT officials said.

The right lane is closed on I-81 South at MM 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle following a crash early this morning. Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo. pic.twitter.com/NO12Pxq2aa — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 21, 2021

