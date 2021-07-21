Advertisement

Overturned vehicle prompts lane closure on I-81 in Greene Co.

Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo, TDOT officials said.
The right lane is closed on I-81 South at MM 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle.(TDOT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 81.

According to TDOT, the right lane is closed on I-81 South at mile marker 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle following a crash.

Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo, TDOT officials said.

