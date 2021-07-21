Overturned vehicle prompts lane closure on I-81 in Greene Co.
Crews are currently recovering spilled cargo, TDOT officials said.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 81.
According to TDOT, the right lane is closed on I-81 South at mile marker 42 in Greene County due to an overturned commercial vehicle following a crash.
