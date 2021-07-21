So what would you think about Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - So what would you think about college football powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big-12 for the SEC? That was part of the discussion at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama on Wednesday.

According to longtime Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman, both Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC to inquiry about joining the league.

He went as far as to say an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league,” which would make the SEC the first 16-team conference in college football. League Commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment:

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey asked about the attraction of expansion following a @HoustonChron report on the potential of adding Texas & Oklahoma, he responded “I’m going to focus on the 2021 season.” @LockedOnSEC pic.twitter.com/QilwbmioM7 — Chris Gordy (@ChrisGordy) July 21, 2021

The headliner on Day-3 in Hoover was Alabama head coach Nick Saban. On the NIL issue Saban said, “Disparity you’ll see in what the various players will or could earn runs contrary to the level playing field that college football has always strived for.”

The coach was also asked about former Vol standout Henry To’o’ To’o joining his program, he said, “We thought Henry was one of the best defensive players in our conference when we watched him at Tennessee. He’s a tremendous young man, there are a lot of positives he can bring.”

Also at Day-3 of Media Days on Wednesday, Miss. State head coach Mike Leach who was asked about Tennessee’s recent interest in his services. The outspoken coach, as you might expect, didn’t hold back saying he’s glad things worked out as they did.

.@wvlt Mike Leach tells it like it is at #SECMD21 when asked about Tennessee's interest for their then vacant head coaching position https://t.co/3XnU3AHf5q — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 21, 2021

Also when asked about college football expanding to a 12 team playoff Leach responded, “I personally would like to see 64, and you could format it out pretty easily, but I think it’s a huge step the right direction, and I look forward to it.”

The 2021 SEC media Days wrap up on Thursday with Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri meeting with league reporters.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.