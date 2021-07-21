Advertisement

Sparks flying at welding camp for teens

Welding is one of several real-world skills high school students are learning in YouthForce.
Pellissippi State Community College hosts teens for camp where they can learn real-world skills.
Pellissippi State Community College hosts teens for camp where they can learn real-world skills.(wvlt)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teens are gearing up for welding along with other real-world skills as part of paid summer camps at Pellissippi State’s Strawberry Plains campus. Safety comes first for teens like Maryville High School junior Zane Howard and Alcoa High School sophomore Lana Mothershed. “Gloves, safety goggles, masks,” said Howard. “I have gloves on and I cannot touch it.” said Mothershed. In just a few days during a special YouthForce camp that connects with skills in Pellissippi’s Workforce Development programs, students are able to get some real-world experience in everything from welding to computer science to criminal justice.

“Students make career decisions at very early stages,” said PSCC Strawberry Plains Campus Dean Mike North. The campus hosts the camps where students who have interviewed for spots via the Boys and Girls Clubs earn a paycheck for learning. “I get eight dollars an hour for being here,” said Mothershed. She is interested in combining her love of art with the welding skill for building scuptures. Howard is interested in building a business. “Get a minor in business so I can start my own company with it,” said Mothershed.

Students entering high school can apply and interview each year for these skills-based summer camps in the Knoxville area.

