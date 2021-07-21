Advertisement

Sunshine returns Wednesday with hotter days ahead

Meteorologist Paige Noel says smoke from the western half of the U.S. will be in East Tennessee
Warming up for your Wednesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine finally returns today but so do the hot temperatures! We’ll be cranking up the heat heading into the next several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Onto Wednesday and hotter weather. It’s not a surprise, really, but the US EPA has a Code Orange up Wednesday for Northeast and Middle Tennessee. If you are sensitive to ozone or other air pollution, you may want to limit your time outside in the middle of the day. It’ll be hazy as we head into the afternoon and evening hours due to the smoke from the wildfires out west and from Canada.

Plus, it’ll just be plain ‘ol hot! Temps should soar to 90 in the Valley, while others are in the middle 80s. Not record setting, but a lot hotter than it has been as of late. Almost all of the next eight days will top 90°.

Air Quality Warning Wednesday
LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is dry and largely sunny! We’re continuing to bump up temperatures into the coming week; expect the 90s, though we start the mornings closer to 70.

We could see some stray rain chances Friday and heading into the weekend. Our mountain tops have the best chance of seeing that rain heading into the next few days. Honestly, most of us will be very dry over the next several days.

The next ‘best’ chance of rain is still pretty iffy. That’s next Monday.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Wednesday Morning's 8 Day Planner
