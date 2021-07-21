Advertisement

Tennessee Division of Forestry continues to assist with wildfires

Western wildfires continue to demand critical assistance from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
Crews with our Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) continue to provide critical assistance...
Crews with our Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) continue to provide critical assistance with western wildfire suppression.(None)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF) are continuing to provide critical assistance with western wildfire suppression, officials said.

The National Wildfire Preparedness Level is currently at its highest level - Level 5, officials say.

According to officials, this level indicates that the majority of the firefighting resources are committed due to the large amount of wildland fire activity throughout the country.

States assisted and current fires include, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, Tennessee, California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington. An interactive map can be seen here.

There are currently 36 personnel and 8 equipment recourses deployed. So far this year, there have been 82 personnel and 15 equipment resources deployed, officials said.

TDF personnel are members of 7 nationally available Incident Management Teams.

