Advertisement

Tennessee postpones statewide immunization summit

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee’s Immunization Summit has been rescheduled.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, the event has been “postponed until further notice.”

A spokesperson says this pause was to “ensure all materials, sessions and other supporting information are focused to parents who are the intended audience for any outreach efforts regarding medical decisions for children. We expect the summit to be rescheduled for the fall.”

This comes after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s top vaccination official.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death
Anakeesta 360 Tower
Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

Latest News

At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Health officials say more than 99% of the recent COVID-19 deaths are among people who are not...
'You are not protected': Biden warns unvaccinated; officials call for masking at schools
More than 70 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to officials and athletes preparing for the...
Olympic athletes among those battling COVID-19
Fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada starting Aug. 9. They'll need to show...
After 15 months, Canada reopening border to vaccinated travelers