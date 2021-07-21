Advertisement

Tennessee State Parks to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Rivian announced its goal to have charging stations available at all 56 state parks systemwide.
Location pictured is illustrative - specific Waypoint locations are still being determined.
Location pictured is illustrative - specific Waypoint locations are still being determined.(Photo credit: Rivian, Eric Ryan Anderson)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it is partnering with an electric vehicle automaker to install charging stations at Tennessee State Parks.

The company, Rivian announced its goal to have charging stations available at all 56 state parks systemwide.

“Tennessee is at the forefront of innovation and infrastructure development, and we’re committed to the future of the automotive industry,” Governor Bill Lee said. “This collaboration will support Tennessee jobs and enhance our already unmatched state parks.”

Rivian will oversee the design and installation of the Level 2 chargers, which are compatible with all EV models currently on the road. The charges can provide up to 11.5 kilowatts of power. The service will be free to drivers and easily monitored through the Rivian app.

Rivian will begin site surveys and engineering over the summer, with installation beginning as early as fall 2021 and stretching into March 2022.

“We are very excited for this partnership, and for TDEC and Tennessee State Parks’ commitment to sustainable travel, ensuring residents and visitors enjoy the state for generations to come,” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said. “Tennessee offers unsurpassed natural beauty, and we’re thrilled this project will bring visitors to state parks, rural communities and cities.”

