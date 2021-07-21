Advertisement

Tennessee takes down alternative COVID-19 care sites

All medical equipment and supplies from both sites have been returned to TEMA’s warehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say they’ve finished with emergency COVID-19 care sites in Nashville and Memphis.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said this week that the sites finished serving their purpose of providing additional hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Memphis site, which was the former home of The Commercial Appeal, was renovated to provide more than 400 beds. The Nashville site opened in late May and provided 67 beds. All medical equipment and supplies from both sites have been returned to TEMA’s warehouse.

