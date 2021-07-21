Vols take the stage at SEC Media Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel took the stage at SEC Media Days for the first time Tuesday, answering questions ranging from roster turnover to name, image, and likeness.

Heupel has coached in the conference before - spending time as the offensive coordinator at Missouri - but never as a head coach.

.@wvlt Head coach Josh Heupel says team is not quite at the required vaccine threshold as training camp approaches #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/FvWdqPnMRR — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 20, 2021

“It’s great to be back in the SEC. As a player, as a coach, I’ve always admired this league, believed in what it is, the strength of it, from top to bottom. The number of talented players that you’re able to recruit to this brand and compete at the highest level. It’s been a lot of fun being back in here,” Heupel said during his opening remarks.

Heupel was joined in Hoover by seniors Alontae Taylor and Velus Jones.

“I have a lot of faith in this team. I’ve been playing for this team for a very long time. I see the hard work that we put in. At the end of the day, college football is a thing where anything can happen, so I have a lot of faith in our team and a lot of faith in our coaches,” Taylor told reporters.

A year after seeing scoreboards light up all season, offense has been the main talking point with most teams and that didn’t change with Tennessee Tuesday.

“Playing in the offense, like especially this offense, when Josh Heupel came, I did my research. My family did their research and stuff like that. He’s been like top five for the last years. I’m so excited with my ability to catch the ball, to get yards after the catch and deep ball threat, it’s just like it’s a dream come true playing in this offense, especially speaking for my receiver corps and also my tight ends. Like we’re really excited about this offense,” said Jones.

SEC Media Days continue Wednesday and Thursday from the Winfrey Hotel.

