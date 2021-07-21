Advertisement

Trainers; Tail wag is not a universal sign of a happy dog

A wagging tail does not always mean a friendly dog.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs every year, with almost 800,000 of them needing medical care. One dog trainer gave some tips on how to handle a dangerous dog situation.

While breed can have an impact on dogs’ aggression, trainers say that owners can have an equally as important impact.

”A lot of times if a dog is having some aggression issues it’s going to be a little bit the genetic make up it’s gonna be there just a little bit but if you’re not helping out a dog by managing it and socializing it and managing it properly obviously you’re not doing it any favors and you’re making the situation worse,” said Kayla Yeary, owner, and trainer at Sublime K9 Training & Boarding.

While dog attacks happen, Yeary says there are a few important things people can do when they feel threatened by dogs.

”If you’re walking, jogging, biking, having a walking stick or some spray to have on your person, just in case,” said Yeary.

While Yeary encourages everyone to stay calm if being approached aggressively by dogs, experts also suggest never approaching a dog without its owner, don’t play with dogs’ toys or bones, and leave any dogs behind a fence, or chained up, alone.

“A lot of the time if a dog is chasing after you it’s because their prey drive has kicked in,” said Yeary.

Dogs are often able to be read by their body language. Yeary adds that just because a dog’s tail is wagging doesn’t mean it’s asking to be pet.

”A lot of people a dog that’s wagging its tail mean that it’s friendly but that’s not always the case. It can mean over stimulation, over-excitement,” added Yeary.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Kimberly Cline
East Tenn. woman arrested after partially clothed 5-year-old found in road
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby's death
Mother, boyfriend, charged with murder in Greene County baby’s death

Latest News

People at the Smokies Stadium watching the Softball Tournament for Officer Frederick and his...
First responders participate in softball tournament to help fellow Gatlinburg police officer
Mars One is a Netherlands-based nonprofit that wants to establish a permanent human settlement...
East Tennessee Mars asteroid expert gets tapped into ultra-rare science order
Sunset in East Tennessee
Western U.S. wildfires cause striking East Tennessee sunset
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns