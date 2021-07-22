Advertisement

Arts in full swing this fall at Rose Center

Free admission for art projects, plus a variety of classes are for all ages at Morristown arts center.
Variety of music and art lessons at art center in Morristown.
Variety of music and art lessons at art center in Morristown.(wvlt)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to draw, yearn to strum a ukulele or are curious about clogging, you can do it all at the Rose Center in Morristown. After months of closed doors during the pandemic, the historic Rose School building has been opening for various programs during the summer. Now, the center is offering a full slate of opportunities for fall.

The Rose Center is hosting its Midsummer Social on Saturday, July 30. Get tickets and more details about the live jazz, food and art auction plus giveaways here.

