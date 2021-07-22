Burn ban issued in Knox County due to poor air quality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban Thursday.

Officials said the ban was issued due to poor air quality in the region. People are advised to refrain from having open burning of any materials until further notice.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for parts of Tennessee Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from the western U.S. Officials urge individuals who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases like asthma to exercise caution and limit their time outdoors.

According to the office of Forestry and Wildlife Management, burn bans prohibit the following:

leaves, brush fence rows

ditch banks

construction debris, boards, plywood, decking, cardboard, etc.

fields, grassland

gardens

wooded areas

campfires, cooking fires

burn barrels

household waste

air curtain destructors

