Burn ban issued in Knox County due to poor air quality

People are advised to refrain from having open burning of any materials until further notice.
The Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban for Knox County Thursday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Air Quality Management issued a burn ban Thursday.

Officials said the ban was issued due to poor air quality in the region. People are advised to refrain from having open burning of any materials until further notice.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for parts of Tennessee Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from the western U.S. Officials urge individuals who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases like asthma to exercise caution and limit their time outdoors.

According to the office of Forestry and Wildlife Management, burn bans prohibit the following:

  • leaves, brush fence rows
  • ditch banks
  • construction debris, boards, plywood, decking, cardboard, etc.
  • fields, grassland
  • gardens
  • wooded areas
  • campfires, cooking fires
  • burn barrels
  • household waste
  • air curtain destructors
