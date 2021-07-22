Bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest moved from Tenn. capitol to state museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a news conference Thursday morning, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the relocation of the three busts from the state capitol to the state museum.

One of the busts is of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former slave trader and KKK leader. The figure has been sitting in the capitol for more than 40 years.

WSMV, a news station in Tennessee, says Forrest’s bust along with busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut, who was in the Union Navy, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves will also be moved to the museum.

“It’s been a year-long journey and this is an important step in that process,” said Lee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.