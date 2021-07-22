Advertisement

Bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest moved from Tenn. capitol to state museum

Nathan Bedford Forrest bust
Nathan Bedford Forrest bust(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a news conference Thursday morning, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the relocation of the three busts from the state capitol to the state museum.

One of the busts is of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former slave trader and KKK leader. The figure has been sitting in the capitol for more than 40 years.

WSMV, a news station in Tennessee, says Forrest’s bust along with busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut, who was in the Union Navy, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves will also be moved to the museum.

“It’s been a year-long journey and this is an important step in that process,” said Lee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19,...
Sevier County Schools recommending students wear masks
Shooting victim found dead near East Knoxville road
Hazy skies continue Friday
Hot and hazy conditions continue heading into the weekend
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
District in need of 10 more officers
Knox County Schools looking to hire SRO’s ahead of school year