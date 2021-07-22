EMS and air medical personnel honored in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National EMS Service and Weekend of Honor recognized 144 EMS and air medical personnel who died in the line of duty.

The National Memorial Service (NEMSMS), the National EMS Memorial Foundation, the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR), AMR, Rural/Metro and UT Lifestar invited residents of the area to attend the Knoxville stop of the National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor Moving Honors procession on Monday, July 19 at 9 am at the AMR Headquarters.

The multistate procession marked the countdown to the National EMS Service and Weekend of Honor which recognizes EMS and air medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.

