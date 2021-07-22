Hamblen officials searching for suspect in church break in
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a church break in that occurred on July 17, according to a Facebook post.
Officials say the suspect broke into Catherine Nenney Baptist Church in Whitesburg and took several items.
The post says anyone that has information on the person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sergeant George Sauceman at the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.
