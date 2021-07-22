Hamblen officials searching for suspect in church break in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a church break in that occurred on July 17, according to a Facebook post.

On July 17, 2021, the individual pictured broke into Catherine Nenney Baptist Church in Whitesburg and took several... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Officials say the suspect broke into Catherine Nenney Baptist Church in Whitesburg and took several items.

The post says anyone that has information on the person’s identity is asked to contact Detective Sergeant George Sauceman at the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781.

