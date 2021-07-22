Advertisement

Hazy conditions continue with more hot temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the smoke isn’t impacting our air quality
Hazy conditions continue
Hazy conditions continue(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at another hazy, hot, and dry day. Those hot temperatures look to stick around for a while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with that patchy-dense fog this morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. Highs are going to get near 91 degrees today with those sunny skies.

We do have hazy, smoky conditions several miles up. These are from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, etc. They’ve charred hundreds of thousands of acres. Thankfully for us, we’re not ‘breathing in’ that smoke; it’s simply too high up to impact our direct air quality. That said, we do have higher ozone. Along with a light breeze, that keeps surface air pollution locked in through the week.

More smoke this afternoon
More smoke this afternoon(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry weather continues Friday with highs getting into the low to possibly even mid-90s.

There is a chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm this weekend, but those looks mostly confined to our mountain tops so really most of us will stay dry.

The next best chance for rain will be on Monday, but even at that those storms look very isolated. The hot pattern continues throughout next week.

We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Thursday Morning's 8 Day Planner
Thursday Morning's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

Latest News

Smoky sunrise over Tennessee
Hazy from wildfire smoke leads our hot pattern
Warming up for your Wednesday
Sunshine returns Wednesday with hotter days ahead
This is the river-front view. We have more fog and then sun and heat
Code Orange for a few as the heat really builds
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days
More rain chances today, warmer the next few days