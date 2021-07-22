Hazy conditions continue with more hot temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are looking at another hazy, hot, and dry day. Those hot temperatures look to stick around for a while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with that patchy-dense fog this morning, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. Highs are going to get near 91 degrees today with those sunny skies.

We do have hazy, smoky conditions several miles up. These are from wildfires in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, etc. They’ve charred hundreds of thousands of acres. Thankfully for us, we’re not ‘breathing in’ that smoke; it’s simply too high up to impact our direct air quality. That said, we do have higher ozone. Along with a light breeze, that keeps surface air pollution locked in through the week.

More smoke this afternoon (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry weather continues Friday with highs getting into the low to possibly even mid-90s.

There is a chance for a stray pop-up shower or storm this weekend, but those looks mostly confined to our mountain tops so really most of us will stay dry.

The next best chance for rain will be on Monday, but even at that those storms look very isolated. The hot pattern continues throughout next week.

Thursday Morning's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

