Isaiah 117 House coming to Monroe-McMinn County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isaiah 117 house will soon open in Monroe-McMinn County. The House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit and a Tennessee-based organization that cares and provides support to children awaiting foster care placement, according to a release.

The nonprofit will host a public groundbreaking at 221 County Road 517, Englewood, TN 37329 on Tuesday, August 3 at 9:00am.

The event will officially begin the construction phase for the Isaiah 117 House and will feature several local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials, according to officials.

The groundbreaking event will be open to the public.

“We are so grateful to this community for coming alongside to bring us one step closer to making this dream a reality for Monroe-McMinn County,” Founder and Executive Director of Isaiah 117 House, Ronda Paulson said. “We encourage everyone – whether you have been in prayer for this project, plan to help out, or have given financially – to be a part of this milestone in the journey of Isaiah 117 House Monroe-McMinn County.”

Officials say the Isaiah 117 House allows children who have been removed from a home to never go to an office to sit but rather a home with volunteers who care for them. The nonprofit will then provide for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in the moments between removal and placement.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page, website or contact Jennifer Collins at 423-519-3393.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.