Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Sgt. Tim Laycock passed away at his home Thursday morning, according to Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden passing of one of its long-time deputies.

Sergeant Tim Laycock passed away at his home Thursday morning.

Sgt. Laycock began his career at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on February 16, 1987, according to officials,

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Sgt. Tim Laycock. He began his career here in 1987 and has served in various divisions of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Laycock served the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Knox County with honor and integrity.,” says Sheriff, Tom Spangler. “It was an honor to call him a personal friend. He will be missed by many. I ask that you remember his family both blood and blue in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, weeks and months as everyone learns to live without him.”

Sgt. Laycock graduated from Carter High School in 1983. He also played football for the school all 4 years.

Sgt. Laycock was the Carter High School Assistant football coach for over 10 years. He was also the assistant softball coach for several years as well.

