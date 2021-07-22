Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots

Tayrion Wade, 22
By WVLT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man face attempted murder charges after an alleged incident with his mother.

According to KPD, Tayrion Wade, 22, reportedly dragged his mother down four flights of concrete stairs on July 12. The incident caused injuries to the woman’s back, elbows and knee, reports stated.

Officials said the victim was able to get away from Wade and attempted to flee the scene. As the victim was fleeing, Wade allegedly fired three shots at the victim, police reports said. The victim told officers she could see the rounds hit the ground around her.

Wade was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

