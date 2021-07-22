Advertisement

Knoxville player wins $4 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

The Tennessee Lottery posted the jackpot win on its Twitter account.
WMC
WMC(WMC)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville lottery player won the $4 million top prize after playing a lottery scratch-off game, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

Tennessee Lottery says the person won the prize by playing the Jumbo Bucks 300X.

Congrats to the lucky winner!

