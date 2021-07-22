Knoxville Police searching for suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a theft suspect.

According to police, the suspect stole a catalytic converter off of a victim’s vehicle on Governor John Sevier Highway on July 16. Officials believe the suspect was driving a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

