Knoxville Police searching for suspect accused of stealing catalytic converters
Officials believe the suspect was driving a Nissan Altima.
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a theft suspect.
According to police, the suspect stole a catalytic converter off of a victim’s vehicle on Governor John Sevier Highway on July 16. Officials believe the suspect was driving a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
