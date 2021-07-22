Advertisement

Laurel County man accused of trying to kill daughter’s boyfriend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County man is accused of trying to kill his daughter’s boyfriend.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Jeffrey Smith Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Smith, 50.
Jeffrey Smith, 50.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)

They say Smith got into an argument with his daughter and her boyfriend in Smith’s driveway. Smith then shot at the man, who shot back.

Deputies say that led to a shootout, during which the boyfriend was hit twice in the arm.

A woman who lives with Smith was also shot in the leg. She was flown to UK Hospital for treatment. We’re told she is expected to recover.

Smith is facing charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

Deputies say they don’t plan on charging the boyfriend.

