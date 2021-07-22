Advertisement

Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

The statement was issued Wednesday by Sen. Kerry Roberts and Rep. John Ragan of Tennessee.
Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers say they’ve received assurances their state’s Department of...
Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers say they’ve received assurances their state’s Department of Health won’t vaccinate children for COVID-19 without parental consent.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers say they’ve received assurances their state’s Department of Health won’t vaccinate children for COVID-19 without parental consent.

The statement was issued Wednesday by Sen. Kerry Roberts and Rep. John Ragan of Tennessee.

It indicates the state of Tennessee is doubling back on a decades-old provision about children’s vaccination rights, an issue that became a lightning rod in the firing last week of Tennessee’s top vaccine official.

Roberts and Ragan said they received the assurances after a meeting in June in which Republicans on their legislative committee criticized the state’s outreach on COVID-19 shots for eligible minors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

Latest News

Tennessee immigrant youth shelter sues state over suspension
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust removal
Hazy conditions continue
Hazy conditions continue with more hot temperatures
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall