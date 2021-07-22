Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man who reported the first of two deadly animal attacks near his home along Jimtown Road in Cocke County was previously accused of ordering his dogs to attack a man, prompting an aggravated assault and an evading police charge.

In November of 2014, a Newport Police Department report stated that Charles Owensby, 69, hit Charles Olden in the face with a gun and said, “We’re gonna end this today.” According to the report, Owensby then told his dog to attack Olden and tried running over Olden with his car.

Records from 2014 showed that when officers arrived at Owensby’s house along Jimtown Road to serve a warrant, Owensby’s dog got aggressive with Newport police.

Owensby is listed as the original complainant on a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office incident report after the body of Tony Ahrens was found near his property on Jimtown Road on April 1. The report described Ahrens as having lacerations on his entire body and flesh missing on his left arm. An autopsy was performed to determine what type of animal may have been responsible for Ahren’s death.

The second victim, 29-year-old Amber Miller, was attacked in the same area on July 12. According to the report, officials were told by witnesses that Miller was found at 522 Jimtown Road asking for help. Three dogs were spotted around Miller licking the wounds where she had been attacked, the report said.

Over the years, Owensby has accumulated several charges ranging from aggravated domestic assault to aggravated assault with a weapon but most have been dismissed. One aggravated domestic assault charge is pending from a 2018 case.

According to a Newport Police Department report, Owensby served time for a felony conviction of concealing stolen property.

