RAM free care clinic coming to Maryville

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical announced a pop-up clinic will happen in Maryville in August.

The two-day clinic will take place on August 14 and 15 at the Everett Recreation Center located at 318 S. Everett High Rd., Maryville, TN, 37804.

The services are free and no ID is required to be seen. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Remote Area Medical looks forward to being able to help bring free services to those in need in Maryville,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before in Blount County. RAM is glad to be collaborating with our neighbors to bring care to the community.”

Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology and general medical exams.

“Working with RAM has been an amazing experience. They have made such a difference across the world. We are very lucky to not only have the clinic here but to have them headquartered in our county,” said Jeanette Beaverson, Community Host Group Promotions Chair.

The parking lot will open no earlier than 6 p.m. on Friday, August 13. As patients arrive, they will be provided with additional information regarding the clinic opening process. Patients are advised to be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing.

The clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 14.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

