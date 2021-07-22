“Seinfeld” actor coming to Knoxville in August
Larry Thomas will be at Tall Man Toys and Comics on August 21st to meet fans.
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Seinfeld” actor Larry Thomas is coming to Knoxville on August 21st.
The actor will be set up at Tall Man Toys and Comics from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Fans will need to purchase a ticket ahead of time on their website.
The ticket price includes the meet-and-greet with Thomas, plus a Funko Pop signed by Thomas as well.
Thomas is best known for his role as the Soup Nazi on the hit television series, “Seinfeld”.
