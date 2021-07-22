“Seinfeld” actor coming to Knoxville in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Seinfeld” actor Larry Thomas is coming to Knoxville on August 21st.

Excited to announce @RealSoupNazi will be in #knoxville August 21st at #tallmantoys to meet fans and sign #funkopops - pricing details in comments! See you there! pic.twitter.com/0ATmdhfo78 — Tall Man Toys (@tallmantoys) July 22, 2021

The actor will be set up at Tall Man Toys and Comics from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Fans will need to purchase a ticket ahead of time on their website.

The ticket price includes the meet-and-greet with Thomas, plus a Funko Pop signed by Thomas as well.

Thomas is best known for his role as the Soup Nazi on the hit television series, “Seinfeld”.

