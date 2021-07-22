Advertisement

“Seinfeld” actor coming to Knoxville in August

Larry Thomas will be at Tall Man Toys and Comics on August 21st to meet fans.
'Seinfeld' debuted on July 5, 1989.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Seinfeld” actor Larry Thomas is coming to Knoxville on August 21st.

The actor will be set up at Tall Man Toys and Comics from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Fans will need to purchase a ticket ahead of time on their website.

The ticket price includes the meet-and-greet with Thomas, plus a Funko Pop signed by Thomas as well.

Thomas is best known for his role as the Soup Nazi on the hit television series, “Seinfeld”.

