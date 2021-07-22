Advertisement

‘Shark Week’ blimp flies over Knoxville Thursday

Discovery says blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxvillians may notice something surprising flying through the sky Thursday afternoon.

A blimp advertising “Shark Week” on the Discovery Channel will fly through Downtown Knoxville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blimp made a stop in Knoxville following its visit to Kentucky. The blimp is now headed to Smyrna, Georgia.

Discovery says blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek

