‘Shark Week’ blimp flies over Knoxville Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxvillians may notice something surprising flying through the sky Thursday afternoon.

A blimp advertising “Shark Week” on the Discovery Channel will fly through Downtown Knoxville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blimp made a stop in Knoxville following its visit to Kentucky. The blimp is now headed to Smyrna, Georgia.

Discovery says blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek

