‘Shark Week’ blimp flies over Knoxville Thursday
Discovery says blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxvillians may notice something surprising flying through the sky Thursday afternoon.
A blimp advertising “Shark Week” on the Discovery Channel will fly through Downtown Knoxville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The blimp made a stop in Knoxville following its visit to Kentucky. The blimp is now headed to Smyrna, Georgia.
