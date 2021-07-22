Taco Bell experiencing a national ingredient shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell is the latest business to experience a supply shortage.

In a message on its website, Taco Bell issued an apology for its current limited menu and warned customers they may not be able to get their hands on their favorite items.

“Sorry if we can’t feed your current craving. Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

The fast-food chain is the latest to be impacted by global supply chain disruptions due to a labor shortage and low inventory because of the pandemic.

Customers have taken to social media to report their local restaurant experienced shortages of chicken, beef and sauces.

David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell said its sister restaurant KFC has also experienced supply chain issues that have caused a struggle in keeping up with demand for its new chicken sandwich.

