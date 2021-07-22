Tennessee football announces homecoming game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homecoming at the University of Tennessee will take place on November 13th against Georgia.

The 2021 season for the Vols will open against Bowling Green in Neyland Stadium on September 4.

This will mark the Vols’ first season under new head coach and former UCF head coach Josh Heupel.

The remainder of the Vols schedule is listed here. Times for the games have not yet been released.

