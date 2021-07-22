Advertisement

Tennessee immigrant youth shelter sues state over suspension

The Department of Children's Services did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A group that runs a Tennessee shelter for unaccompanied immigrant youth has sued the state over its decision to suspend the facility’s license after an employee was arrested following abuse allegations. Baptiste Group filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

The suit said the state violated due process protections and was improperly motivated by bias and racial prejudice in respect to the migrant children housed at the facility.

The Department of Children’s Services did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Baptiste Group has been operating as a shelter since last year. It has a contract with the Office of Refugee Resettlement to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant minors.

