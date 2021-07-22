Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials on Thursday will take a key step in the effort to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol.

The seven-member State Building Commission is scheduled to vote on the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, as well as the busts of two other Tennessee military leaders.

The Forrest bust was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations ever since.

Tennessee’s Black legislative caucus has particularly been vocal about how painful it has been to walk by the bust, displayed prominently between the House and Senate chamber, as they carry out their work each day.

Earlier this year, Tennessee’s Historical Commission voted 25-1 to move the three busts just north of the Capitol building to the state’s museum, noting it was better equipped to furnish the appropriate historical context.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.