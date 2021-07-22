Advertisement

Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust removal

The Forrest bust was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations ever since.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an &amp;ldquo;appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.&amp;rdquo; (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials on Thursday will take a key step in the effort to remove a bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader from the Tennessee Capitol.

The seven-member State Building Commission is scheduled to vote on the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, as well as the busts of two other Tennessee military leaders.

The Forrest bust was first installed at the Capitol in 1978 and has sparked protests and demonstrations ever since.

Tennessee’s Black legislative caucus has particularly been vocal about how painful it has been to walk by the bust, displayed prominently between the House and Senate chamber, as they carry out their work each day.

Earlier this year, Tennessee’s Historical Commission voted 25-1 to move the three busts just north of the Capitol building to the state’s museum, noting it was better equipped to furnish the appropriate historical context.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Michael Redmon
Woman’s skin deteriorating, sticking to truck seat after being left for days; husband arrested
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain arrested after alleged $10K church theft
Amber Miller
“She was bit to death,” says friend of Cocke County dog attack victim
Police: Wrong-way driver had drugs, alcohol in her system during time of I-75 crash that killed six

Latest News

Tennessee immigrant youth shelter sues state over suspension
Hazy conditions continue
Hazy conditions continue with more hot temperatures
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Is there room for Horns and Sooners in the SEC?