Vitello talks facilities as UT baseball moves forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT head baseball coach Tony Vitello certainly picked up a little extra financial security in the form of a contract extension and a big raise.

Now while that’s great, coach Viteello says it’s just the beginning of what this program needs to sustain success. The first step was securing the personnel around him and that has been done, now it’s time to turn attention to the baseball facility itself, “I think to sustain it, it’s almost 100% necessary if you if you follow college baseball. There’s a couple things that are in place for all of the programs that have sustained success. There’s a formula there, and one of the things is not doesn’t have to be in place but for most of them it’s facilities.

Tony said he’d like to eventually see permanent seats down the left field line. He says it would give Lindsey Nelson a finished look and UT a leg up on recruiting.

