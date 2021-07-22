Advertisement

“We are getting a lot of parents in tears” | Crowded daycares sending parents away

WVLT News reached out to at least five day cares saying between people going back to work to them having a staffing shortage, they can not accept any more children.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News learned Thursday that a Powell day care, that raised eyebrows after toddlers were found in the street outside the building, is closing. A manager at Mudpies and Music Daycare would only confirm its going out of business.

The news of the daycare closing has some parents scrambling for somewhere to send their kids. The hunt has revealed a bigger issue: day cares are crowded and turning parents away.

“We are getting a lot of parents in tears like they don’t know what to do and I don’t know how to help them,” Theresa MacDonald, the owner of The Goddard School in Farragut, said.

WVLT News reached out to at least five day cares saying between people going back to work to them having a staffing shortage, they can not accept any more children.

In some cases, there are no waitlists, only luck.

“In January, we were probably 60 percent and by March we could not possibly take on another enrollment until next summer,” MacDonald said.

While MacDonald doesn’t have slots available to offer, she did offer words of advice while hunting, which were to be prepared and ask questions. Those questions should include: how long have the teacher been employed there; do they let out for snow days; what is the learning curriculum; research teacher reviews online.

Parents can also search online to learn the history of violations at at childcare facility in Tennessee.

