‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall

College Square Mall in Morristown had two bears stop by Wednesday morning
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday morning College Square Mall in Morristown posted that bears had paid a visit.

Check out our visitor this morning looking for showtimes of Space Jam at AMC College Square 12! In all seriousness, please be cognizant of two bears in our area. Do not approach or feed the bears.

Posted by College Square Mall on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

This is now the third bear sighting in a heavily populated area in three weeks.

On July 8th WVLT talked with neighbors in a Karns neighborhood after a black bear was caught on home surveillance cameras.

Then just one day after the Karns sighting, WVLT was talking with neighbors about a bear in a West Knoxville neighborhood when the visitor walked up just yards away.

”It is kinda weird that we don’t live in the Smoky Mountains or Sevierville but there’s a bear in Morristown, so beats me,” said Malachi Horton who lives in Morristown.

Videos of the two black bears have created quite a stir across the Hamblen County town.

”Yes it is, absolutely, over Facebook, everywhere, everywhere,” said Keara Aaron.

While the bears showed up in the morning and the Mall continues to stress safety, the sight of the animals has some in the town on edge.

”You wouldn’t really catch anything like that around the streets, you don’t see horses, like people used to ride horses around here you don’t see that anymore, but seeing a big bear is really shocking,” said Aaron.

TWRA has told WVLT News in past bear stories that bears will often make their way into unknown areas when they’re looking for a mate, or looking for food, often berries.

