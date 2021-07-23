Customers line up to try Knoxville’s only exclusively gluten-free donut shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Customers lined up Thursday evening at Central Filling Station to get a taste of a popular local donut business.

Donut Theory food truck had residents lined up to try the tasty treats.

The founder of Donut Theory has Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease that is triggered when a person consumes gluten. Crawford said she couldn’t find a donut that was safe for her to eat, so she made her own.

The Donut Theory is Knoxville’s only exclusively gluten-free donut shop.

Now with her family, serves what she said are, “the best donuts you’ll ever have.”

Click here to find out where the donut truck will be located next.

