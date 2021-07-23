East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hosting Camp Eagles Nest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be hosting a summer camp, Camp Eagles Nest, for children with cancer and rare blood disorders Friday and Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s aquatic and rec center.

When asked if he was looking forward to swimming with his friends at camp, a 7-year-old camper and cancer survivor, Holston Haun, said, “Booyah! I am.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Eagles Nest did not take place last year and was not able to be held at Camp Wesley Woods in Townsend, prompting the new location at UT.

“This year is a little different. We are so excited to be here. Last year we weren’t able to have camp, which we know was the safest decision,” Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist in the Hematology/Oncology Clinic Anna Taylor said. “But, this year we realized we could have camp in a different way, but make it safe and continue to have kids. So, we were able to do this day camp here at the UT Rec center.”

Masks will be worn indoors due to the safety of the children.

“This camp is for patients that have either cancer or certain blood diseases. So, we are making sure they are safe. They are coming to the hospital on a regular basis so the doctors and nurses are able to assess and make sure they are well enough to come to camp and be outside,” Taylor said. “Since we are outside in the fresh air, we are able to do a lot of activities together. When we go inside we have masks for our patients that need to wear masks to keep them all safe.”

The camp will give kids who are going through similar treatments time to interact and have fun by enjoying camp activities, such as arts and crafts, swimming and inflatables, led by specialists.

10-year-old camper and cancer survivor, Hadley Brooks said they’re looking forward to, “bouncing on the bounce houses and swimming.”

The kids will have access to nurses and hospital staff that patients are familiar with, officials said.

The camp is free to campers on both days. Friday’s camp hosted children aged 6-10 and Saturday will host children aged 11 to 17.

