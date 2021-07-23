Advertisement

Heavy traffic due to car crash near Maynardville Highway

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of a car crash at Maynardville Highway at Neal Drive, officials said.
Crash near Maynardville Rd
Crash near Maynardville Rd(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of a car crash at Maynardville Highway at Neal Drive, officials said.

The people involved appeared to only have minor injuries, according to officials.

Rural Metro Fire warns the area will be congested for a while.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Friday, July 23, 2021

