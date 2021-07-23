Heavy traffic due to car crash near Maynardville Highway
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of a car crash at Maynardville Highway at Neal Drive, officials said.
The people involved appeared to only have minor injuries, according to officials.
Rural Metro Fire warns the area will be congested for a while.
