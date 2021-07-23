Hot and hazy conditions continue heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoke from the wildfires out west continues to provide hazy skies here in East Tennessee through the weekend. Temperatures will also climb heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday brings the warmest high temps of the year – and the hottest temps since July 21st of 2020 (more than a calendar year)! It’s still pretty far from a record high, however. There’s no active weather Friday, just lots of sunshine.

Those hazy skies look to continue today as well. We’ll keep an eye on the air quality today. We are not in any alerts, but we could go from moderate levels to Code Orange as the smoke sticks around. If you are sensitive to the smoke, limit time outside. Most of us should be good though! Make sure to drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside because it’ll be hot!

LOOKING AHEAD

There is only a very minute chance of rain Saturday or Sunday – and it’s WAY up high in the National Park. We’re just as hot Saturday and Sunday. Both existing records are no-gos. We’d have to hit 101 degrees to even tie them!

Hot but no record heat (WVLT)

Rain chances climb marginally Monday but the heat remains. Tuesday has a few more clouds and that will keep us only slightly cooler. Soon, we’ll be heading back into the middle 90s! That quickly cuts off most of the rain – though we’re tracking a north-to-south cold front on one weather map.

Hopefully, by that point, the smoke will be in the past!

Friday Morning's 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

