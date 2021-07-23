Knox County Schools looking to hire SRO’s ahead of school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A school resource officer is an employee by Knox County Schools, and when fully staffed there will be at least one SRO in each Knox County school. With over 100 men and women apart of this SRO team, they are tasked with keeping schools a safe and peaceful environment for students to learn.

The school system had an open interview event on Thursday to help fill the ten vacant positions that currently exist within the SRO department. Some of the officers on site say altogether they had eight people come out to interview and apply.

One of those applicants was Eric Bailey, who is a veteran and a father of three. Bailey says he’s applying because he wants his kids to be protected and see the good in law enforcement.

As far as qualifications, it’s preferred that you have a GED or high school diploma and you must be 21 or older. Lieutenant John Staser with the district says they’re looking for people that can create a safe environment for children and has their best interests in mind.

Staser says this hiring process isn’t over today and will continue for the next few weeks until those ten positions are filled.

