Knoxville Police discover 600 grams of heroin during drug trafficking investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said more than 600 grams of heroin was recovered during a drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, July 22, KPD officers and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted search warrants at 5313 Maywood Road, 7209 Old Clinton Pike and 8818 Crescent Lake Way. The search warrants were issued by the Knox County Criminal Court following an investigation into a drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of heroin in the Knoxville area, officials said.

During the investigation, KPD officers and TBI agents recovered over 600 grams of heroin, three handguns, two ballistic vests, a drug press, processors and various additional drug paraphernalia, reports stated.

According to KPD, when authorities entered the home on Maywood Road, they discovered 12 dogs and five cats that were, “distressed and in poor health.” Officials said the animals appeared to have been neglected. KPD Animal Control officers responded to the scene and took custody of the animals, who were delivered to Young-Williams for medical care.

The following individuals were arrested during Thursday’s operation:

Katia Young, 20

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Diontay Martin, 31

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Dellone Martin, 30

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Frederick Davis Jr., 29

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Latisha Galyon, 43

Charge: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

Ray Sayne, 57

Charges: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

Trashauna Ewing, 18

Charge: Simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance

KPD officials said additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

