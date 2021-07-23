Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a theft suspect that allegedly took a 91-year-old female’s purse on July 22 around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect reportedly took the purse in the parking lot at 3120 McKamey Road then fled on foot.
If you know who the suspect is, contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
