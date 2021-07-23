Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect

Knoxville Police Department is looking for a theft suspect that took a 91-year-old female’s purse on July 22.
KPD looking for theft suspect
KPD looking for theft suspect(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a theft suspect that allegedly took a 91-year-old female’s purse on July 22 around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect reportedly took the purse in the parking lot at 3120 McKamey Road then fled on foot.

If you know who the suspect is, contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Help us identify the pictured suspect. On July 22 at around 3:30 p.m., the suspect snatched a 91-year-old female’s purse...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, July 23, 2021

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Two bears have made their way to College Square Mall in Morristown Mall.
‘We don’t live in the Smoky Mountains’; Community surprised by bear visit to mall

Latest News

Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38
Newport City Police captain resigns after alleged $10k church theft
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Source: (KPD)
Knoxville Police discover 600 grams of heroin during drug trafficking investigation
Gluten-Free Donut Business
Gluten-Free Donut Business