Knoxville senior living facility helping residents to live out their dreams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Staff at South High Senior Living Facility is helping dreams come true through their “Living the Dream” program.

On Friday, staff at the facility made the dream come true for 67-year-old Tom Graham who has Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia.

His wife, Kathy Graham says Tom hasn’t been able to enjoy fishing in years due to his disease.

“Fishing has been such a passion for Tom. I’m so excited they have him here today. They have no idea what it means to me and to him. He got excited as soon as he saw the water,” says Kathy.

Chelsea Irwin with South High Senior Living says they are working to make the dreams come true for other residents as well through the program.

“We are just trying to let our residents live their most vibrant lives and so being able to do these types of events for our residents means a lot,” says Irwin.

Tom didn’t have any luck catching fish on the trip, but he enjoyed being out on the water with the fishing rod in his hand.

