Need stress relief? Try throwing rotten tomatoes!

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Set your social mores aside this Saturday and get out your frustrations by throwing rotten tomatoes at other people! It’s perfectly acceptable when you sign up for the Tomato Wars at the Grainger County Tomato Festival in Rutledge. A team of five can sign up for $25, with proceeds going to support the charity called Yoke that organizes mentoring for middle schoolers. Like many events that were canceled during 2020 because of the pandemic, the festival is back, with tents going up outside Rutledge Middle School. Festivities begin Friday, July 23 at 6:30 with the Grainger County Opry, which is free to attend.

The Grainger County Tomato Festival has free admission and free music both nights, with a 7:00 pm concert Saturday by Eddie Montgomery across the street from the school at the Sunshine Produce location. You will need to bring your own lawn chair for this event.

Tomato Wars Organizer Lisa Cabbage said the messy event includes mostly overripe or rotten tomatoes and has rules for safety such as no hitting another person in the head. “If you get hit then you’re out and your team keeps playing until the last one’s standing.” Cabbage said they want to make sure children can play safely, and they will need parents to fill out a permission form. “It starts with the younger ages. So if you’re an older adult and still want to do it, that’s fine. We’ll give you an armband and you can enjoy the festival. And just keep checking back to see if it’s time for your age group.”

Executive Director Jonathan Haskell of Yoke said he appreciates the community support of the mentoring program. “Doing after-school clubs at 31 different schools 31 middle schools in 6 counties include one here in Grainger County at Rutledge Middle School.”

Farmer Steve Longmire grows some of those famous Grainger County tomatoes and also runs his own produce stand which is hosting the Saturday concert. “We’re really excited about coming back in gear and seeing a lot of folks. Just having a good time!”

You can buy merchandise at Clinch Mountain Printing & Apparel for the event on their Facebook.

