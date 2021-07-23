Advertisement

New coaches, new teams? SECMD21 comes to an end

The League’s four new head coaches inherit very different situations
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - - The Southeastern Conference’s four new head coaches inherit very different situations but sport the standard new regime optimism.

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is trying to rescue a proud program whose struggles now include an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations.

Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea returned to his alma mater after the Commodores failed to win a game.

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin shed his Boise State roots for the SEC.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, like Lea, is a first-time head coach, but he’s the son of a highly successful one. They all spent SEC media day touting their programs’ potential and-or tradition.

Word that Texas and Oklahoma are talking about leaving the Big 12 for the SEC is having ripple effects. It has been a point of discussion for officials in the ACC and Big Ten.

The Big 12 had a meeting planned with athletic directors and university presidents and chancellors to be briefed on what’s going on. It was unclear whether Texas and Oklahoma were going to participate.

