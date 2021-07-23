Advertisement

New donation scam, says Sevierville Police Department officers

Sevierville Police Department officers warn against a new scam asking for donations to the department.
SPD Scam
SPD Scam(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A scam asking for donations to the Sevierville Police Department has been reported, according to SPD officers.

The caller ID may even read that it’s coming from the department but the SPD does not ask for donations over the phone and advise to not give personal information over the phone to someone you don’t recognize.

Donation Scam Warning SPD has received several calls this afternoon from persons reporting a donation scam, where the...

Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Friday, July 23, 2021

If you receive a call like this, officers urge you to contact the department at 865-453-5506.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayrion Wade, 22
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly dragging mother down stairs before firing shots
Amber Miller and friend
“Use caution” traveling near scene of deadly animal attacks, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office warns
Jimtown Road
Man who reported deadly Cocke Co. animal attack had history of aggressive dogs, report shows
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy
Knox County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden passing of deputy

Latest News

Coastal Outdoor has 20 digital billboards going with information on Summer Wells, the...
Search and recovery team headed back to TN to search for Summer Wells
Crash near Maynardville Rd
Heavy traffic due to car crash near Maynardville Highway
Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)
Texas, Oklahoma to SEC reportedly imminent
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the...
Preseason SEC media poll and All-SEC team announced