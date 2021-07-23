New donation scam, says Sevierville Police Department officers

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A scam asking for donations to the Sevierville Police Department has been reported, according to SPD officers.

The caller ID may even read that it’s coming from the department but the SPD does not ask for donations over the phone and advise to not give personal information over the phone to someone you don’t recognize.

If you receive a call like this, officers urge you to contact the department at 865-453-5506.

