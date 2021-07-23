‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ officials say as Delta variant spreads across Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Department of Health held a news briefing Friday morning as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

According to Dr. Piercey, the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has shown no significant signs of slowing. Three weeks ago, Tennessee had a three percent COVID positivity rate. That number has now grown to 10 percent statewide, according to TDH data. Dr. Piercey said a few counties have reported a positivity rate higher than 20 percent.

The Department of Health reported the increase in cases has led to an increase in hospitalizations.

“It would not surprise me at all if we see an uptick in deaths in the coming week,” Piercey said.

Dr. Piercey said officials have not yet seen an increase in deaths, but expect the jump to happen within the next few weeks. Nearly all positive cases are among the unvaccinated, according to Dr. Piercey.

“This has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Piercey said.

According to data, 97 percent of current hospitalizations are individuals that have not been vaccinated and 98 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated. There has been a 200 percent increase in cases since July 1, TDH reported.

The Delta variant has now become the dominant variant in Tennessee, Piercy said.

“The Delta variant is here in Tennessee and it is widespread,” Dr. Piercey said.

Officials said the vaccine is the best way for individuals to protect themselves against the variant.

Current data shows only 1,000 of the nearly 3 million Tennesseans who were vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as “breakthrough cases.” Nearly all of the breakthrough cases were asymptomatic. Among the vaccinated who tested positive, only 195 were hospitalized and 27 resulted in death.

