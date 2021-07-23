Advertisement

Sevier County Schools recommending students wear masks

Sevier County students return to school for the 2021-22 school year on Monday, August 16.
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19,...
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County School officials said that while masks are not required, they do recommend the wearing of masks on campuses and school-sponsored events.

The school will have masks available upon request on its campuses and buses. School officials said hand sanitizer and other hygienic supplies will also be provided.

“While we are not requiring masks at this time, parents, staff members, and students who wish to wear them are certainly encouraged to do so,” Sevier County School officials said.

Schools across East Tennessee have released safety guidelines for the upcoming school year. Click here to find the guidelines for your child’s school.

