Sevierville Fire Chief suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform

Chief Henderson was suspended without pay for a 5-day period.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville officials announced Sevierville Fire Chief, Matt Henderson, was suspended after purchasing alcohol while in uniform.

On June 30, Chief Henderson was traveling home from the SFD Headquarters in his City-assigned vehicle. On his way home, Chief Henderson stopped at the Food City on Newport Highway and purchased alcohol while in uniform, reports stated.

City officials said, while policy generally allows employees with City assigned vehicles to stop while traveling home from work, “the purchase of alcohol in this circumstance is not appropriate.”

“I’m very disappointed in Chief Henderson’s actions,” said City Administrator Russell Treadway. “We expect more from our supervisors and we won’t tolerate the misuse of City vehicles.”

Chief Henderson was suspended without pay for a 5-day period. Henderson will be able to return to work on July 30. Along with the suspension, Henderson is not permitted to use his City assigned vehicle through September 1, 2021.

